Star India all-rounder pays tribute to support staff after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph Star India all-rounder Axar Patel took centre stage and paid tribute to the support staff of the Indian team for their invaluable contributions to the Men in Blue's Champions Trophy 2025 winning campaign.

The Indian team recently returned triumphant from Dubai after winning the Champions Trophy 2025. Led by Rohit Sharma, India defeated every opponent that they faced in the competition. Taking on the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia to reach the summit clash, where they set up a rematch against New Zealand and eventually clinched the title as well.

Following the title triumph, many stars took to social media and shared pictures with the trophy and their loved ones. Star all-rounder Axar Patel also took to social media and made a heartwarming post, giving a tribute to the support staff, recognising their efforts behind the scenes to propel the Indian team to new heights.

“Har trophy ke peeche ek unseen army hoti hai! Big thanks to our support staff!” Axar Patel tweeted.

It is worth noting that Axar Patel was exceptional for India throughout the Champions Trophy 2025. The star all-rounder performed with both the bat and the ball and was a real contender for the Player of the Tournament award as well.

After helping India win the Champions Trophy 2025, Axar Patel will now fulfil his duties in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The star player was retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the new season, and he will aim to put his best foot forward in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

It is interesting to note that Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL campaign by taking on Lucknow Super Giants. Both sides will lock horns in the 4th game of the competition on March 24. Notably, Capitals are still looking to get their hands on their first IPL title. The side has come close some time but have not managed to cross the finish line yet. However, with a heavily revamped lineup in the upcoming edition, Capitals will hope for a good performance.