Star CSK pacer ruled out of IPL 2026, five-time champions in hunt for replacement

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a setback ahead of IPL 2026, with Nathan Ellis sidelined for the season due to a hamstring injury sustained during training. The Australian pacer is unlikely to regain fitness in time, as confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. His absence leaves a gap in the bowling unit, especially in the crucial death overs where he was expected to play a key role.

Ellis had been viewed as a potential solution for closing out innings, particularly following the departure of Matheesha Pathirana, who has since joined Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-value move worth INR 18 crore.

“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” Viswanthan told Sportstar.

With Ellis sidelined, Matt Henry is expected to step into the playing XI for Chennai Super Kings. The New Zealand pacer has been solid in T20Is, with 53 wickets in 43 matches at an economy rate of 8.50. However, his IPL record has been underwhelming, having last played in 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants, where he managed just one wicket in four games at an economy rate of 9.16.

Henry is known for his ability with the new ball but has struggled with death-bowling, an area where CSK needs a reliable option. As a result, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side may consider bringing in England's Jamie Overton. While Overton is a competent choice, he’s nowhere near the impact player that Pathirana has been for CSK in previous seasons.

CSK’s IPL 2026 schedule

Chennai will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati. They will play Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals next, on April 3, 5 and 11, respectively.

They will have enough pressure leading to the tournament, as the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the table last year. They have added firepower to the arsenal this year, focusing heavy on all-rounders but it needs to be seen if the uncapped players live up to the potential or the big boys will once again have to take up the responsibility.

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