Star Bangladesh pacer ruled out of Test series vs Australia, BCB statement confirms

Dhaka:

Bangladesh's preparations for their historic Test tour of Australia have suffered a significant setback. Ace pacer Nahid Rana has been ruled out of the two-match series with a Grade 2 strain on his left side. Now, the 23-year-old fast bowler is expected to remain sidelined for six to eight weeks, forcing him to miss Bangladesh's first Test assignment in Australia in 23 years.

“He is expected to require approximately four weeks for tissue healing, followed by a further two to four weeks of bowling workload progression," a BCB statement said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Rana has been a force to reckon with for the Bangla Tigers in recent times, as he is their leading wicket-taker in international cricket in 2026. The Chapai-born has claimed 44 wickets this year at an average of 18.31, which is the highest tally by any bowler during the calendar year. It also includes four five-wicket hauls.

Shoriful and Litton out too

Bangladesh will also be without two other key players for the opening Test in Darwin. Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during the team's tour of Zimbabwe earlier this month, while keeper-batter Litton Das continues his recovery from a left calf muscle injury sustained against Australia in June.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has outlined rehabilitation plans for both players. Shoriful is expected to resume bowling on July 29 before undergoing a fitness assessment around August 12, which could leave him available for the second Test in Mackay beginning on August 13.

Litton is scheduled to begin a progressive running and conditioning programme from July 28. He will also undergo a fitness assessment around August 13 and could return for the second Test if he completes his rehabilitation successfully, as per the report.

Bangladesh's pace resources have been further affected by injuries elsewhere in the squad. Tanzim Hasan is expected to miss most of the 2026 season because of a hip injury, while Mustafizur Rahman, who was unavailable for the Hundred due to right hamstring and calf injuries, is targeting a return to competitive cricket from the middle of August.

Despite the growing injury list, Bangladesh's preparations for the series continue. The squad is scheduled to leave for Darwin on August 1.

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