Star Australia batter signs County deal ahead of WTC final vs South Africa

New Delhi:

Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has penned a short deal with Glamorgan ahead of the World Test Championship finale against South Africa. He will be available for only two matches, which will serve as a preparation for the marquee final, slated to begin on June 11 at Lord’s. Meanwhile, this marks the fifth consecutive season of Labuschagne representing Glamorgan in the County Championship.

Last year, the 30-year-old played four matches for Glamorgan. He scored two centuries and two half-centuries during his tenure and that helped the cricketer to prep well for the high-voltage series against India. This season, Labuschagne will be available for the matches against Northamptonshire and Middlesex, scheduled to be held at the Sophia Gardens from May 16 and 23, respectively.

As confirmed by the club, the Australia international will be replacing Colin Ingram as one of the overseas players. In the 2024-25 season, Ingram was the leading run-scorer in the second division. In the meantime, Glamorgan Director of Cricket Mark Wallace welcomed Labuschagne back to the squad and noted that it will allow Ingram to take a break ahead of the Vitality Blast.

“It's great to have Marnus returning to the club again. He's very much part of the furniture here and we're looking forward to welcoming back to Wales for a couple of games. Although it's only for a short period, it will allow Colin to have a break and recharge before the Blast,” Wallace said.

Labuschagne has played 57 Test matches, scoring 4396 runs at an average of 46.76. However, his numbers have dropped significantly in the last three years. In 2023, the Klerksdorp-born averaged 34.91, 30.93 in 2024 and 14.50 so far in three Tests in 2025. He is desperate to get back to scoring runs and the County cricket is a good platform for the same.