STA vs THU, BBL Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match

The games are coming thick and fast in the ongoing Big Bash League and Melbourne Stars will be feeling like they are rushing at lightning speed. Half of their BBL campaign will be done on Saturday, December 28 and the perennial underperformers of the league will be keen to get at least some points against their name having lost all four games they have played so far. There have been a few individual performances of note in bits and spurts but collectively, the Stars have lacked the killer blow to win games.

Against them on Saturday will be the Sydney Thunder, who have played just two games and are coming off a bit of a break, however, they look like a solid outfit. The Thunder have played a couple of thrillers while winning one and ending up on the wrong side of the other against the Sixers in the Sydney Smash. However, Thunder have lost their opening batter Sam Konstas to the national side and will have to make adjustments in the order.

But still they have enough quality in the line-up to challenge the Stars, who will be underconfident and would require a spark, something special from a player or two to reignite the confidence in the camp and lead resurgence before nil and five in a 10-game tournament could be a really tough road to come back from.

My Dream11 team for BBL 2024-25 Match No 14, STA vs THU

Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Glenn Maxwell (c), Tom Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings, Dan Sams (vc), Lockie Ferguson, Usama Mir, Peter Siddle, Tanveer Sangha

Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett, Sam Harper(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis(c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Beau Webster, Usama Mir, Doug Warren, Peter Siddle, Joel Paris

Sydney Thunder: David Warner(c), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Sams, Sam Billings(w), Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Wes Agar