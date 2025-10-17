Sri Lanka's Vishmi Gunaratne carried off on stretcher during World Cup clash against South Africa Sri Lankan opener Vishmi Gunaratne was stretchered off early in her team's clash against South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Colombo. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board shared an update on the opening batter.

Sri Lanka opener Vishmi Gunaratne dealt a blow to her knee and was carried off the field on a stretcher during her team's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa in Colombo.

Gunaratne was hit on the inner part of her knee while running a single in the fifth over of the clash at the R Premadasa Stadium. She was down in pain as the physio came out to treat her. She was not able to move much and had to be carried off the field on a stretcher as she retired hurt.

Sri Lanka Cricket confirms she will bat

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that the opener is undergoing treatment and there is no 'serious injury', adding that she will come out to bat.

"ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 – Sri Lanka Team Update. Vishmi Gunaratne retired hurt while batting after the ball struck her left knee while attempting to complete a run in the ongoing game against South Africa.

"She is currently receiving treatment, and medical assessments have confirmed that no serious injury has been sustained. Team management has confirmed that Gunaratne will return to bat," SLC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka had earlier opted to bat first in their clash against the Proteas. The Asian champions are still looking for their first win in the World Cup after two of their four matches were washed out due to rain in Colombo. Even the clash between Sri Lanka and the Proteas was halted after 12 overs due to rain. Three of the seven matches at the venue have already been washed out due to rain, including two back-to-back ones.

While Sri Lanka are looking for their maiden win, South Africa have won three of their four games and are poised to make it to the semifinals.

Sri Lanka's Playing XI:

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

South Africa's Playing XI:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba