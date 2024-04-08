Sri Lanka's history-creator wins ICC Men's Player of Month Award, England star takes women's honour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis, who tasted a piece of history in the recent Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series, has been adjudged as the Player of the Month for March 2024. Mendis fended off the challenge from the other nominees Mark Adair and Mat Henry to win the honour for the previous month. Meanwhile, England batter Maia Bouchier took the award in the women's category.

Kamindu Mendis had a month to remember, especially in the Test format. He smashed centuries in both innings of the first Test against Bangladesh last month and played a vital role in the team's win. He scored 108 in the first innings and then 164 in the second essay to become the first player in history to score centuries in both innings of a Test batting at number seven or lower.

Speaking on the award, he expressed his happiness. "I am extremely happy to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month, which I consider an inspiration for my international career. A recognition such as this motivates and makes us as players work more and more to deliver in the middle for the team, country, and fans," Menids said.

"I also wish the very best for the other two players who were nominated along with me, Mark Adair and Matt Henry, whom I consider excellent players and good competitors," he added.

England star Bouchier had a brilliant T20I series against New Zealand, where she scored 223 runs from five matches at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 129.65. She was also named the Player of the Series. She made a splendid 91 from 56 balls in the fourth T20I, which was the highest score by a visiting player in New Zealand against the White Ferns.

"First of all, thank you to everyone who voted for me! I am so happy and grateful to everyone: my family and partner and the staff and my teammates who have supported me whilst playing at the international level," Bochier said after winning the award.

She defeated fellow nominees Ash Gardner and Amelia Kerr for this honour. "I am so honoured to have won this award and I hope there are many more to come. It’s been such an amazing couple of months, from training through the winter with my coaches at home and transferring what I’ve been working on into this series, so I’m really glad I have been able to perform for the team. Thank you again!" she added.