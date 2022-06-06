Sri Lankan Cricket looks for financial redemption courtesy of the Australian Tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The Sri Lanks vs Australia series starts on July 7, 2022

Keeping in mind the T20 World Cup later this year, cricket teams all around the globe have started their preparations for the event and will look forward to selecting their best eleven to win the fabled T20I trophy. Amidst all of this, the Sri Lankan cricket board has been facing lots of financial shortcomings which has been a challenge for their preparations ahead of the tournament.

The Australian tour to Sri Lanka has come in as a breather and promises to change the financial landscape. The designated authorities of the Sri Lanka Cricket board have confirmed that all the proceedings from the Australian tour will be handed over to public welfare initiatives. Addressing the existential crisis SLC said, "These are tough times for our people and we are indeed grateful to Cricket Australia and the Australian government for supporting this series despite the hardships we as a nation are facing". The nation has been facing its worst economic crisis since 1948 and is briskly moving towards bankruptcy and the never ending foreign debts. The crisis has resulted in the nation struggling for basic amenities such as food, fuel, medicine, and cooking gas.

In such times of hardships, Sri Lanka Cricket has already donated USD 2 million to the health sector for the purchase of essential medicines. The series is all set to start on June 7, 2022, at the Premadasa stadium and this will be the first time since COVID-19 that the crowds will start to come in and enjoy the live action. The response to the clash has been immensely positive as the tickets were entirely sold out just within five hours. The Australian camp, on the other hand, hasn't been taking the contest lightly as they have included Steve Smith to bat for their middle order.

"Over the years, we have had some close contests against Sri Lanka. They are a good team and they have some match winners. If you take someone like Wanindu Hasaranga during the IPL, he was quite handful even on flat wickets" said Aaron Finch before they get underway with the tour.

(Inputs from PTI)