Sri Lanka women register first-ever win over New Zealand on foreign soil as Athapaththu, Madara star Sri Lanka women defeated New Zealand in the first T20I of the series at Christchurch. This was Sri Lanka's maiden win over New Zealand away from home across formats. They had defeated them in two ODIs and a T20I, all of which came at home.

Led by Chamari Athapaththu's half-ton and debutant Malki Madara's three-wicket haul, Sri Lanka women defeated New Zealand to register their first win over the White Ferns on foreign soil across formats.

The Lankan side chased down a meagre target of 102, with Athapaththu leading the way. The skipper made an unbeaten 64 from 48 balls to carry her side and take them home with seven wickets in hand and 35 balls to spare.

While Jess Kerr scalped a couple of wickets, the White Ferns were nowhere near the contest, having effectively lost it in the first innings and then when the visitors were off to a flier in the powerplay, scoring 46/0 in the first six overs.

It was the debutant Malki Madara setting it up with her three-wicket haul alongside combined two-fors from Inoshi Priyadharshani and Kavisha Dilhari. Emma McLeod was the highest run-scorer for the White Ferns with her 44. However, none of the other batters got going, with only two others getting a score in double digits.

Priyadharshani got Georgia Plimmer, however, the hosts got off to a strong start, with captain Suzie Bates making 21 from 14 balls. Debutant Madara got Bates in the fifth over and the hosts then kept losing wickets after wickets. The Kiwis slipped from 39/1 to 52/4, which forced them to go into shell and play with caution.

McLeod, who was off to a flier with three fours in her first five balls, ended up making 44 from 46 deliveries. The White Ferns were shot out for 101 in 18.5 overs.

Sri Lanka went off the blocks quickly as Athapaththu provided them a solid start. While the visitors lost Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari in space of 29 balls, the skipper kept going at a strong rate. She got to her fifty and then took the team over the line with a 48-ball 64 that was laced with nine fours and two sixes.

This was Sri Lanka women's first win over New Zealand women on foreign soil across formats. They had defeated them twice in ODIs and once in T20Is, with all of their wins coming at home.