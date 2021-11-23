Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming SL vs WI 1st Test Day 3: When and where to watch SL vs WI Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/ERANGA JAYAWARDENA West Indies' batsman Jason Holder plays a shot as Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal watches during the day three of their first test cricket match in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Sri Lanka spinners Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama shared five wickets to leave West Indies struggling on 113-6 in reply to the home team's first-innings 386 on the second day of the first cricket test in Colombo on Monday. Off-spinner Mendis removed Kraigg Brathwaite (41), Shai Hope (10) and Roston Chase (2) to finish the day with figures of 3-23. Jayawickrama picked up 2-25 while fellow spinner Lasith Embuldeniya claimed the other wicket to fall. (PTI)

The SL vs WI (Sri Lanka vs West Indies) will be the 1st of the two-match series with Sri Lanka being the host.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming: How to Watch SL vs WI 1st Test Day 3 Online

At what time does Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 start?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 will start at 10.00 AM.

When is Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 will take place from November 23 (Tuesday).

How do I watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 live cricket streaming match on Sony Liv and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3rd T20 on the Sony Six Network.

What are the playing XI for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3?

Sri Lanka Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama

West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel