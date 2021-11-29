SL vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Match Updates from Galle

SL vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Match Updates from Galle Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1: Follow Live Score, Updates, Commentary and the Latest Scorecard as Sri Lanka-West Indies resume Day one proceedings at Galle International Stadium in Galle.