SL vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Match Updates from Galle 

Top News
Latest News
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday, November 29, 2021
UPTET paper leak: STF continues its action, 26 arrested so far
Coronavirus new variant Omicron cases found in Maharashtra and Mathura
Parliament's winter session to start today, Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 to be tabled
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | November 29, 2021
Absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi fears he may be kidnapped again
India logs 8,309 COVID cases, over 9,900 recoveries; active cases at 544-day low of 1.3 lakh
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; fall in temperature, wind speed likely
Delhi's peak power demand this winter likely to surpass last two years; may go upto 5,400 MW
Western disturbance likely to affect Northwest, adjoining Central India from November 30: IMD
'Not yet clear' if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease: WHO
Omicron variant: S Africa calls for immediate end to travel ban; to remain on lowest lockdown level
EXPLAINER: What we know and don't know about Omicron - the new COVID variant
'Omicron' fear continues: Morocco bans ALL international flights
IND vs NZ Live Score 1st Test, Day 5 Live Match Update: New Zealand need 280 runs to win Kanpur Test
BAN vs PAK Live Score 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Match Updates from Chattogram
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4: New Zealand 4/1 at stumps, need 280 runs to win Kanpur Test
BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Bangladesh leads Pakistan by 83 runs after Day 3
Shiva Shankar dies: SS Rajamouli, Sonu Sood & other celebs mourn the demise of veteran choreographer
Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra if he cheated on his ex-girlfriend after fight with Rakhi-Ritesh
Bigg Boss 15 Highlights: Rakhi and Ritesh target Karan-Tejasswi on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar
Antim Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's film shows slight growth in theatres
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's sangeet to be choreographed by Karan Johar and Farah Khan?
After Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio hikes prepaid tariffs by up to 21% | Details
Star Health IPO: Price, GMP, allotment date; all about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health's IPO
ICCI starts handholding 100 women entrepreneurs and forging global partnerships
Mother Sparsh raises Series A funding from ITC, plans to scale-up revenues to Rs 300 crore
WhatsApp rolls out Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting safety features in India
Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid plan prices: Check out new recharge plans
Apple to repair sound issues on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro for free: Know details
Meta delays encrypted messages on Facebook, Instagram to 2023
WhatsApp working on message reaction notifications for Android
Gupt Gyaan to Sheer Korma, here’s four of the best short films for your weekend entertainment
Five underrated crime dramas that are worth binge watching (IN PICS)
Amid rumours of Akasa Singh's wild card entry in Bigg Boss 15, singer snapped at airport
Madhurima Tuli crowns Snehal Thamke, Smita Prabhu as Mrs India-Pride of Nation 2021 | PICS
Tripathis to Buraris, 5 intrusive families with the darkest secrets across OTT platforms
Why risk of heart attack rises in winter, explain top cardiologists
Omicron: 5 things you should know about this deadly super Covid variant B.1.1.529
How dangerous is the New Covid variant found in S.Africa? Symptoms, Treatment & all you should know
Viral Video: Arbaaz Merchantt hits his head as father asks him to pose for pics outside NCB office
Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiiya of Mirzapur joins latest Urban Dictionary trend and its hilarious
Tomato- The New Boss Of Vegetables! Netizens share hilarious memes after price hike
Why are people searching their names on Urban Dictionary? Everything to know about this wild trend
Woman who married herself divorces herself after 90 days, claims to have met 'someone special'
Vastu Tips: Put money plant in the house, happiness and prosperity will always remain
Vastu Tips: Do not keep these flowers in home or office, they become reason for defects
Horoscope Nov 28: Gemini people should be mindful of what they speak, know predictions for others
Vastu Tips: Know why sleeping with head in west direction is considered inauspicious