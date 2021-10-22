Follow us on Image Source : ICC T20 WORLD CUP Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch SL vs NED Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch SL vs NED Group A Match Online

The 12th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see Sri Lanka lock horns against the Netherlands at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. While Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12 stage, the Netherlands have been knocked out of the competition courtesy of their two losses in their previous two games. As far as the points table is concerned, Sri Lanka are at top of the table with 4 points while the Netherlands are lurking behind at the bottom with zero points to their name.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Warm Up Match and TV Telecast. You can watch SL vs NED Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The SL vs NED (Sri Lanka vs Netherlands) will be the Group A match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The SL vs NED match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch SL vs NED Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch SL vs NAM on Hotstar and Star Sports.

At what time does Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match start?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match will take place on October 22 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

Sri Lanka squad Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

Netherlands squad Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten, Tobias Viese, Ben Cooper, Brandon Grover, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain.