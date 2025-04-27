Sri Lanka vs India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch Women's tri-series live on TV and streaming? The tri-nations series era is slowly returning as ODI cricket continues finding its relevance. The series will also give all three of India, Sri Lanka and South Africa an opportunity to test themselves in similar conditions ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup in India.

Colombo:

A tournament-like situation, in the heat, facing a couple of different teams with net run rate in consideration in a World Cup year? The three captains Chamari Athapaththu, Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt labelled the upcoming tri-nations series in Colombo as 'perfect' preparation and tone-setter in a World Cup year, which takes place in India in four months' time. India had a couple of good ODI assignments at home before the WPL but they keep chopping and changing in order to find a good combination while Sri Lanka had a poor New Zealand tour a month ago.

South Africa women's team will be in action for the first time in four months, even though the players have been in busy through domestic cricket and the WPL in recent months. Yes, the teams would want to win the series and probably every game but with the goal being slightly bigger and with a little higher stakes in something like a World Cup, the priority for each of the three teams would be to get as much ODI cricket into their bodies and minds and try to zero in on their best possible combination ahead of the marquee event.

When and where to watch SL-W vs IND-W vs SA-W tri-series on TV and OTT in India?

The seven-match tri-series between Sri Lanka, India and South Africa women will kick off in Colombo on Sunday, April 27 at 10 AM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for April 29, May 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11. With the IPL and the PSL going on, all the seven games will be day matches with the fans set to get non-stop cricketing action starting at 10 in the morning. Unfortunately, the Sri Lanka ODI tri-series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India but the matches can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Attapaththu (C), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Manudi Nanayakkara, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga, Piyumi Wathsala

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Nallapureddy Charani, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Shuchi Upadhyay

South Africa Women: Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Miane Smit, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso (WK), Sinalo Jafta (WK), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naid