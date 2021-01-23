SL vs ENG: James Anderson takes 30th five-wicket haul in Tests, goes past Glenn McGrath

Image Source : TWITTER/ENGLANDCRICKET With a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka, James Anderson moved to 606 Test wickets and now needs only 14 more to go past Anil Kumble.

James Anderson picked his 30th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as he moved to sole sixth position among cricketers with most five-wicket hauls.

The right-arm England pace bowler, who was tied with Glenn McGrath in joint sixth position with 29 five-wicket hauls before this Test, removed Niroshan Dickwella for his fifth wicket in the Sri Lankan first innings during the second Test between the two teams at the Galle International Stadium.

He then got rid of Suranga Lakmal to get his sixth wicket of the innings.

Anderson had taken three of the four Sri Lankan wickets to fall on the first day.

He removed centurion Angelo Mathews early on second day, in just his first over of the morning. The former Sri Lanka captain edged one behind to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

Anderson is the fourth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and the best among pace bowlers with 606 scalps. The 38-year-old pace bowler needs 14 more to get past leg-spinner Anil Kumble as the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Among pace bowlers, only Richard Hadlee has more five-wicket hauls (36) than Anderson in Test cricket.