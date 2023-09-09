Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Fours: R Premadasa Stadium pitch, weather report; everything about Colombo venue

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Four: With the fight for the Super Fours starting to heat up, Bangladesh face defending champions Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday, September 9. After the first match of the Super Four stage in Lahore on September 6, the tournament exclusively shifts to Sri Lanka for all the remainder of the games, including the final.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have struggled to put a dominant display. Even though Sri Lanka are undefeated, they were put in trouble in their only two matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the tournament so far. Bangladesh on the other hand have been hot and cold. They have seen two extremes - being rattled out at 164 and scoring 334 in their two group-stage encounters against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. In their third one, Shakib Al Hasan's side was again bowled for a paltry 193, suffering a seven-wicket loss to Pakistan.

With the weather gods being around, the two teams will pray for the game to happen as this game does not have the luxury of being an India vs Pakistan clash and neither of being an Asia Cup final. Before the action unfolds, here is the pitch report of the R Premadasa Stadium.

R Premadasa Stadium pitch report

The R Premadasa Stadium will be hosting its first match in the tournament. The surface is slower than that of the Pallekele but we have seen higher average scores being hit in the first innings in the last five years. It is sluggish in the start but then gets flat to aid the batters score freely. Spin might also come into play later.

R Premadasa Stadium weather report

The weather forecast for the match is not kind for the two teams. Though there is only a 19% chance of rain when the game is set to start at 2:30 PM, it goes up to 56% and 71% at 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM, respectively.

R Premadasa Stadium - The numbers game

Total ODI matches: 155

Matches won batting first: 84

Matches won bowling first: 61

Average 1st Inns scores: 232

Average 2nd Inns scores: 191

Highest total recorded: 375/5 by IND vs SL

Lowest total recorded: 78/10 by SLW vs ENGW

Highest score chased: 292/4 by SL vs AUS

Lowest score defended: 170/10 by WIW vs SLW

