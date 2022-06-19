SL vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live streaming: Here's all you need to know - Date, time in India, venue, squads, schedule
Live Streaming Details
-
When did Australia's tour to Sri Lanka start?
-
When is the AUS vs SL 3rd ODI match?
19th June, Sunday.
-
Where will be the 3rd ODI between AUS and SL played?
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
-
At what time will the 3rd ODI between AUS and SL start in India?
The match will start at 2:30 PM IST.
-
Where can I watch the 3rd ODI between AUS and SL on TV in India?
The match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network.
-
Where can I watch the 3rd ODI between AUS and SL online in India?
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
-
What are the squads ?
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara
-
What is the entire schedule of the upcoming matches?
3rd ODI, June 19 - Colombo
4th ODI, June 21 - Colombo
5th ODI, June 24 - Colombo
1st Test, June 29 to July 3 - Galle
2nd Test, July 8 to 12 - Galle