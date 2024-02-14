Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI pitch report: How will surface play in Pallekele?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka team

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series. This is a dead-rubber clash with the hosts already winning the series. In the series opener, Sri Lanka smashed 381 runs with Pathum Nissanka becoming their first cricketer to score a double-hundred in the format. In response, even Afghanistan made merry on the flat pitch amassing 339 runs despite losing five wickets for less than 50 runs.

However, the visitors collapsed in the second ODI losing eight wickets for just 25 runs in another 300+ chase. Afghanistan will be looking to make a comeback and register a consolation win in the series. The match is set to be take place at the Pallekele international cricket stadium in Pallekele. Here's the pitch report

Pallekele Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

With the venue not being changed for the entire series, clearly, the pitch will suffer and that was evident in the last game. Batting first is a good option as the surface will assist the spinners most as the match progresses. Bowlers like Wanindu Hasaanga will churn out more wickets in that case.

Pallekele - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 41

Matches won batting first - 17

Matches won bowling first - 22

Average 1st inns score - 253

Highest total - 381/3 by SL vs AFG

Lowest total - 70/10 by ZIM vs SL

Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Riaz Hassan, Naveed Zadran

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Shevon Daniel, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage