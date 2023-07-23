Sri Lanka veteran batter Lahiru Thirimanne announces retirement from international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lahiru Thirimanne during the ICC World Cup 2019 game against New Zealand

Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Sunday, July 23. The veteran batter was fallen down in the pecking order having last played international cricket in March 2022.

The 33-year-old top-order batter made his international debut in 2010 and went on to represent Sri Lanka in 44 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 26 T20Is. He said that he cannot reveal 'unexpected reasons' that led him to take the retirement decision but thanked his former teammates and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) members in a post on his Facebook page.

"As a player I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland," Thirimanne posted on Facebook. "It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly. I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement."

Lahiru was part of Sri Lanka's ICC T20 World Cup-winning team in 2014 and also featured in two more World Cups. He captained Sri Lanka in five ODI games and played in two ODI World Cups as well.

His last international match came during the Sri Lanka tour of India in March 2022 where he scored only eight runs across two innings in the Bengaluru Test. He recorded three Test hundreds against Bangladesh in 2021 at home but he struggled to keep his place in the red-ball team.

Lahiru also shared a post on Instagram where he said that he thanked his fans. "Absolute honor to have the opportunity to represent the country," Lahiru posted on Instagram. "Thanks a lot for the 13 years of amazing memories and well wishes throughout my journey (sic). See you on the other side."

