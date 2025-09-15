Sri Lanka survive upset from Hong Kong to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025, take stride towards Super Four Sri Lanka were put under the pump by minnows Hong Kong, but managed to survive the upset as they registered a four-wicket win in their Asia Cup 2025 clash.

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka could have been at the receiving end of a major upset in their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Hong Kong had the latter not dropped so many opportunities. Hong Kong put up a valiant fight; however, they dropped six catches and failed to defend 149 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 15.

Hong Kong had put up a fight both with the bat and then with the ball, too. Nizakat Khan had slammed a fifty, becoming only the second player from his team to have hit a fifty-plus score in the T20 Asia Cup after Babar Hayat. His 52 from 38 balls and Anshuman Rath's 46-ball 48 played instrumental roles in Hong Kong reaching a competitive total of 149/4.

They showed fight with the ball too. Ayush Shukla removed Kusal Mendis in the fourth over, while Aizaz Khan dismissed Kamil Mishara in the 10th over as the Lankan Lions still stayed at a strong position of 62/2.

Pathum Nissanka held one end up and kept the scoreboard ticking. He stitched a crucial 57-run stand for the third wicket with Kusal Perera, and the two were helped by some drops from the Hong Kong fielders.

Nissanka was dropped four times while Perera's chances were spilled twice as Hong Kong made a mess of some chances. However, they bounced back from those drops and snared some quick wickets to put the T20 Asia Cup champions under the pump.

Nissanka was run out on the non-striker's end in an attempt to take a brace. Yasim Murtaza trapped Perera in front before Ehsan Khan got Charith Asalanka, and then Murtaza also removed Kamindu Mendis. From 119/2, Sri Lanka went down to 127/6 in 17.1 overs.

However, a late no-ball from Murtaza released the pressure as Wanindu Hasaranga, playing his first match in the Asia Cup 2025, slammed a six on the free hit. He remained unbeaten on 20 from nine balls with Dasun Shanaka unconquered on six from three as the Lankan Lions survived a major upset.