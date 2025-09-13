Sri Lanka register comfortable six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, as Group B spices up in Asia Cup Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 opener, with Pathum Nissanka scoring 50 and becoming the fastest Sri Lankan to 2000 T20I runs. Bangladesh posted 139 after early setbacks, but Sri Lanka chased it down with 32 balls to spare.

Abu Dhabi:

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The Bangla Tigers defeated Hong Kong by seven wickets in their opening game of the season, and were expected to put up a stronger show against the Charith Asalanka-led side, but not much worked in their favour, especially with the bat.

Batting first, Bangladesh were reduced to 11/3 at one stage. Both openers, Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon, departed for a duck, and since then, others have tried to rescue Bangladesh, but they could do little. Captain Litton Das managed to rescue the innings and made 28 runs off 26 balls, but he had very little support from the other end.

At one point, Bangladesh were reduced to 53/5. After that, Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain managed to help the team bring some stability. Ali made 41, while Shamim scored 42 as the Litton Das-led side scored 139 runs in the first innings. With the ball, Wanindu Hasaranga starred, picking up two wickets. Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera were highly effective as well.

Nissanka script history as Sri Lanka win

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka had a sensational night with the bat, scoring 50 runs off 34 balls. With that, he became the fastest Sri Lankan batter to complete 2000 runs in the format. He reached the milestone in just 68 innings, surpassing Kusal Perera, who completed 2000 runs in 76 innings.

Batting at three, Kamil Mishara too played a charismatic knock, scoring an unbeaten 46 runs off 32 balls. Courtesy of their knocks, Sri Lanka won the match by six wickets and won the match with 32 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman