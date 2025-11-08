Sri Lanka name squads for upcoming Pakistan and Zimbabwe assignments, Charith Asalanka to lead both sides Sri Lanka Cricket recently came forward and announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan, and the T20I tri-series involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka that is slated to begin on November 17.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) recently came forward and announced their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against Pakistan and a tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Pakistan. It is worth noting that Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan across three ODI matches on November 11, 13, and 15.

Furthermore, the T20I tri-series between Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe will see the sides take on each other across seven matches, including the final. The series will kick off on November 17, with the final slated to be held on November 29.

Charith Asalanka will be leading both sides, with Dasun Shanaka being named the vice captain for the upcoming tri-series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Furthermore, Dilshan Madhushanka, still recovering from his knee injury, has been ruled out of the ODI series. The ODI squad also includes the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, and many more.

Additionally, Matheesha Pathirana will not be a part of the T20I series, as he is still recovering from an upper respiratory tract infection. Asitha Fernando has replaced Pathirana in the side.

With a packed schedule in the latter stages of November, Sri Lanka will hope to put in a good performance and get a positive result out of the upcoming two assignments involving Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka squads

ODIs: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga

T20I tri-series: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka (vice-capt), Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga

