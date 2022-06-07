The Lankan tigers name playing eleven against world champions Australia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (SRI LANKA CRICKET) Sri Lanka name their playing eleven ahead of their clash with Australia in the first T20I

Highlights Dasun Shanaka banking on Hasaranga & Rajapaksa's IPL experience to reap positive results

The first T20I is all set to be played in Colombo

In their quest to defend their T20 crown in less than six months, Australia's road to the world cup starts with their series against Sri Lanka. Time and again skipper Aaron Finch has spoken about the fact that his team is not looking at the Sri Lankan side as a weak opponent and is backing his squad to make the most of this opportunity. Finch, whose own form has been a matter of debate will look to put some willow to the white ball and give his team a solid start every time he walks out to bat.

Australia will have greater challenges in the absence of head coach Andrew McDonald who has stayed back in Australia after being tested positive for COVID-19. The conditions of the subcontinent pitches are also a matter of concern for the Aussies as they do not seem very confident about confronting Sri Lanka's spin attack which includes the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga. Sri Lanka's star bowling all-rounder Hasaranga was in contention for the purple cap title in the recently concluded IPL 2022 and fared very decently even in the field. Sri Lanka after a long time looks like a well-settled side with Dasun Shanaka ready to lead them.

Time and again Shanaka has stressed the fact that he and his team love challenges that are thrown at them and he will be extremely well prepared before facing the kangaroos on his turf. Sri Lanka on the flip side needs to churn out an effective game plan and needs a stable side before they head into the ICC T20I World Cup. They have announced their eleven which looks like a side that will give a decent enough competition to the defending champion and make the battlefield look even.

Sri Lanka's XI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalenka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmanta Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara