Sri Lanka make last-minute changes to T20I squad, two players return home midway from Pakistan tour Sri Lanka are on a white-ball tour to Pakistan and are set to play in a tri-series that also involves Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made some last-minute changes as a couple of players have been sent to home ahead of the tri-series.

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka Cricket has made last-minute changes to its squad for the T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe, with two players returning home midway through their Pakistan tour.

Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando will return home due to illness, SLC confirmed on its social media post on Monday. Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka will be leading the team in Asalanka's absence, with Pavan Rathnayake added to the team as a replacement.

"Two Players Returning Home. Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando, both suffering from illness, will return home. The two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe," SLC wrote in a statement on X.

"This precautionary decision ensures they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover ahead of future assignments. Dasun Shanaka to Captain. With Asalanka unavailable, Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka during the tri-series. Squad Update. Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the T20I squad as a replacement," the board added.

