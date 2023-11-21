Sri Lanka lose hosting rights, ICC moves U-19 World Cup 2024 to different country amid suspension row: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The 2024 U19 World Cup is set to be moved from Sri Lanka after the board was suspended due to government interference

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has relocated the upcoming Under-19 World Cup 2024 to South Africa from Sri Lanka, owing to the ongoing suspension of the latter's cricket board. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was suspended by the ICC immediately after the World Cup as it found the board in "serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.”

As per a Cricbuzz report, the ICC in its ongoing meeting in Ahmedabad and was unmoved from its stance on the suspension of SLC. The report stated that the cricket in the country will continue but since the suspension is there, the hosting rights have been snatched.

"It was a unanimous decision by the board that the suspension cannot be lifted. Cricket in the country will continue as normal," a source close to the development was quoted as saying in the report.

This will be the third time that South Africa will be hosting the tournament after 1998 and the most recent being in 2020. The tournament is set to begin on January 13 and will run till February 9. The defending champions India will begin their campaign on January 14 against Bangladesh, who won the tournament last time when it took place in the rainbow nation in 2020. Teams are divided into two groups and top three teams from each of them will qualify for the Super Six.

Participating teams

Through automatic qualification: Sri Lanka (hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Through regional qualification: Namibia (Africa Regional Qualifier), Nepal, New Zealand (EAP Regional Qualifier), Scotland (Europe Regional Qualifier), USA (Americas Regional Qualifier)

