Tuesday, November 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sri Lanka lose hosting rights, ICC moves U-19 World Cup 2024 to different country amid suspension row: Report

Sri Lanka lose hosting rights, ICC moves U-19 World Cup 2024 to different country amid suspension row: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has moved the U19 World Cup 2024 from Sri Lanka, with the country's board still under suspension. Sri Lanka Cricket was suspended immediately after World Cup 2023 group stage due to government interference in board's workings.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2023 16:02 IST
The 2024 U19 World Cup is set to be moved from Sri Lanka
Image Source : GETTY The 2024 U19 World Cup is set to be moved from Sri Lanka after the board was suspended due to government interference

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has relocated the upcoming Under-19 World Cup 2024 to South Africa from Sri Lanka, owing to the ongoing suspension of the latter's cricket board. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was suspended by the ICC immediately after the World Cup as it found the board in "serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.”

As per a Cricbuzz report, the ICC in its ongoing meeting in Ahmedabad and was unmoved from its stance on the suspension of SLC. The report stated that the cricket in the country will continue but since the suspension is there, the hosting rights have been snatched.

"It was a unanimous decision by the board that the suspension cannot be lifted. Cricket in the country will continue as normal," a source close to the development was quoted as saying in the report.

This will be the third time that South Africa will be hosting the tournament after 1998 and the most recent being in 2020. The tournament is set to begin on January 13 and will run till February 9. The defending champions India will begin their campaign on January 14 against Bangladesh, who won the tournament last time when it took place in the rainbow nation in 2020. Teams are divided into two groups and top three teams from each of them will qualify for the Super Six.

Participating teams

Through automatic qualification: Sri Lanka (hosts), Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Related Stories
WATCH: PM Modi consoles Indian players with 'chin up' mess up after heartbreaking loss in WC final

WATCH: PM Modi consoles Indian players with 'chin up' mess up after heartbreaking loss in WC final

Changes continue to ring in Pakistan cricket, PCB makes one more announcement before Australia tour

Changes continue to ring in Pakistan cricket, PCB makes one more announcement before Australia tour

Yuzvendra Chahal reacts after snub from India's T20 squad for Australia series

Yuzvendra Chahal reacts after snub from India's T20 squad for Australia series

Through regional qualification: Namibia (Africa Regional Qualifier), Nepal, New Zealand (EAP Regional Qualifier), Scotland (Europe Regional Qualifier), USA (Americas Regional Qualifier)

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News