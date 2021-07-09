Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Sri Lanka-India series set to be rescheduled after COVID-19 cases in SL camp: Report

The limited-overs series between Sri Lanka and India is set to be rescheduled after multiple COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp, according to a report from Cricbuzz. Two members of the SL camp; batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan have tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Instead of the scheduled July 13 start to the three-match ODI series, the first game is likely to be played on July 17 now, according to another report from ESPNCricinfo.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has kept two groups of players in bio-bubbles -- one in Colombo, and one in Dambulla -- as part of its contingency plans ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against India.

Niroshan tested positive earlier today.

"The Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G.T. Niroshan, has tested positive for Covid 19," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had said in a statement earlier today.

"He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid Positive.

"Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols."

On Thursday, Flower tested positive for COVID-19, 48 hours after the squad's arrival from England and less than a week before the home series against India.

According to the report, the Sri Lankan team doctors are worried that both support staff have contracted the Delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious as well as dangerous.

All the other players who are quarantining have also been tested.

The Sri Lanka team was expected to come out of isolation and enter the team's bio-bubble on Friday, but will now be forced to spend at least two more days in isolation, and undergo another RT-PCR test.

The results of those tests could determine whether the main squad can play the series against India.