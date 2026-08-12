Sri Lanka finally announce squad for first Test vs India, starting August 15

Galle:

Sri Lanka have finally announced a 16-member squad for the first Test against India, starting August 15 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Dhananjaya de Silva has been appointed as captain, while Kamindu Mendis will be serving as his deputy. Meanwhile, the series will mark India’s first Test tour to Sri Lanka in nine years.

Sri Lanka arrive at the assignment after a difficult result against West Indies in June. They were beaten by an innings and 217 runs, leaving the hosts with work to do before facing one of the leading Test sides in home conditions.

The squad has several options for Galle’s spin-friendly environment. Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis headline the specialist spin resources, while Kamindu offers another option with the ball. Keshara Nuwantha has also been included, giving De Silva further choice when assessing the surface.

Four fast bowlers have made the group as well. Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka provide the pace contingent and allow the selectors to adjust the attack according to how the pitch develops through the match.

How does the batting unit look?

Niroshan Dickwella is the specialist wicketkeeper, while the squad also includes a mixture of established Test players and those seeking a larger role. Dinesh Chandimal brings experience to the batting group, with Dickwella providing familiarity behind the stumps. Among the players representing the next generation are Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha. Milan Rathnayake further strengthens the bowling resources available to the captain.

The series offers Sri Lanka an opportunity to improve their position in the WTC cycle through a home assignment against India. With only two Tests scheduled, every result could have a direct effect on their points tally and their broader hopes of reaching the WTC final. For India, the series also holds extreme importance, who are also eyeing to improve their standings in the WTC.

Sri Lanka’s squad for the first Test - Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Keshara Nuwantha, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Rathnayake

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