Sri Lanka fans launch social media campaign against their team after 3-0 defeat to England

Following their side's disappointing 3-0 series loss in the T20Is to England, disappointed Sri Lanka fans have launched the #unfollowcricketers campaign on Facebook and Twitter.

Many Sri Lankan fans decided to boycott the cricketers' social media profiles to show their anger against Sri Lanka's woeful performance in the T20I series.

In the first T20I of the series, Sri Lanka could only score 129/7 in 20 overs, while they failed to score above 6 runs/over in the second match, putting only 111/7. In the final match of the series, Kusal Perera's side failed to cross the three-figure mark as they were bowled out on 91 in the 181-run chase.

Sri Lanka's former captain and batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya said that the situation with the country's cricket is "very criticial."

"Very sad day for Sri Lankan cricket. The situation is critical. We need immediate measures to save cricket," wrote Jayasuriya on his official Twitter profile.

The Sri Lankan fans, meanwhile, displayed their anger on the social media platforms.

Sri Lanka are also scheduled to play three ODIs against England from June 29-July 4.