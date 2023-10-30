Sri Lanka cricket's 'first superfan' Percy Abeysekera passes away aged 87

Follow us on Image Source : SRILANKATWEET/X Percy Abeysekera.

Arguably the most devoted fan of Sri Lanka cricket, Percy Abeysekera passed away on Monday, October 30, aged 87. He was bedridden for several days and ultimately lost the battle of survival. Percy, fondly known as 'Uncle Percy' was immensely popular among international cricketers and cheered for the national cricket team during games in Sri Lanka and even overseas.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) paid tribute to the super fan by taking to 'X' and posted "In loving memory of legendary cheerleader, Percy Abeysekera (87). His passion and energy on the cricket field will be dearly missed."

Former Sri Lanka captain and one of the greatest allrounders of his time Sanath Jayasuriya took to the social media platform 'X' to mourn the loss. "It is with great sadness that I heard our beloved Uncle Percy has met his maker. You were the first superfan and for all of us you will always be special RIP," he posted.

Recently, during the Asia Cup, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma paid a visit to Percy's home and spent some memorable moments with the veteran cheerleader of Sri Lanka cricket. Sri Lanka Cricket had presented 5 million to Uncle Percy to aid his well-being during the continental tournament.

