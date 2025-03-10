Sri Lanka cricketer arrested for allegedly assaulting neighbour over parking issue Sri Lanka cricketer Ashen Bandara was arrested by police on Saturday (March 8). However, he has been granted bail since then and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday (March 12).

Cricketer Ashen Bandara was arrested on Saturday (March 9) by Sri Lanka Police after it was alleged that he assaulted his neighbour over a parking-related issue. According to the Sri Lanka Police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening in Kolamunna, Piliyandala where Bandara stays.

Reportedly, he had a heated argument with his neighbour over a parked vehicle that was blocking the road. However, after the argument, Bandara is alleged to have entered the neighbour's house and assaulted the person. Sri Lanka Police confirmed the development in a statement but also informed that the cricketer was arrested on suspicion and later granted bail.

"On Saturday evening one of the neighbours had complained of Bandara causing trouble, and that he had trespassed into someone's house. The verbal confrontation had then escalated into a physical one. He was arrested on suspicion of assault on Saturday night and bailed out on the same day," Sri Lanka Police said in a statement according to ESPNCricinfo.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashely De Silva also opened up on the matter stating that the board would need more information on the incident to decide the course of action on the cricketer. "We first need to look at the contract and also look at the incident. If he is thought to have brought SLC into disrepute, then there is further action that we can take. So we will discuss the matter internally and if it warrants an inquiry we will conduct one," he said.

Meanwhile, Ashen Bandara has played six ODIs and as many T20Is for Sri Lanka so far in his career, scoring 141 and 97 run,s respectively in the two formats. He last played for Sri Lanka in October 2023 in the Asian Games clash against Afghanistan in Hangzhou after making his international debut in March 2021.