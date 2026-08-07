Sri Lanka Cricket announces free tickets for marquee Test series against India

Galle:

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced free tickets to selected sections for the upcoming two-Test World Test Championship series against India. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19, while the second is scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Free entry will be available only through Gate 4 at Galle and Gates 3, 4, 5 and 7 at the SSC, with access restricted to the grass embankment areas.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to witness world-class Test cricket,” the statement from SLC read.

The board also called on supporters from across the country to attend the two matches, saying the initiative is aimed at making international Test cricket more accessible to a wider audience.

“Sri Lanka Cricket warmly invites cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families, and sports fans from across the country to take advantage of this initiative and experience the excitement of international Test cricket between Sri Lanka and India,” it further read.

SLC has been very open to free tickets idea

The decision extends a policy SLC has adopted on multiple occasions for international cricket at home. Previous Test series against New Zealand, Ireland, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have also featured free admission for spectators, while similar arrangements have been made for women's international fixtures.

During the 2026 T20 World Cup, the board also opened stadium gates for non-host matches, including Pakistan's fixture against the Netherlands, allowing fans to attend without purchasing tickets.

Meanwhile, the latest announcement comes at a time when attracting spectators to cricket grounds has remained a challenge in Sri Lanka. The ongoing Lanka Premier League has recorded low crowd attendance during the tournament. After initially operating with paid tickets, organisers later switched to free public entry in an effort to improve turnout.

India's visit will see the two neighbouring nations meet in a World Test Championship series across two of Sri Lanka's most iconic venues. With championship points at stake, the matches will form part of both teams' campaigns in the current WTC cycle.

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