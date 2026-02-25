Sri Lanka crash out of T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand register dominant win in Colombo

Colombo:

Game 46 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw Sri Lanka taking on New Zealand. The two sides locked horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 25. The clash began with New Zealand coming in to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field.

While Sri Lanka aimed to limit New Zealand, the late push of Mitchell Santner saw the Black Caps post a total of 168 runs, and Sri Lanka was limited to a score of 107 as the side succumbed to a 61-run defeat.

The loss also meant that Sri Lanka has officially been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026, marking the end of their run to the knockout stages. New Zealand, however, registered its first win of the Super 8 and now has four points to its name.

More to follow..