Sri Lanka beat India after 1108 days to take lead in ODI series as Jeffrey Vandersay stars with six-fer

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lankan players celebrating in the 2nd ODI against India in Colombo on August 4, 2024

Sri Lanka registered a memorable comeback 32-run win in the second ODI against India in Colombo on Sunday, August 4. The hosts also claimed their first ODI win against the world no.1 India after 1,108 days with a 1-0 lead in three three-match series.

Kamindu Mendis and Avishka Fernando helped Sri Lanka post a challenging total of 240 while batting first and then the experienced spinner Jeffrey Vandersy picked six wickets to bowl out India to 28 in 42.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma scored another quick fifty to give India a stunning start while chasing a manageable target at R Premadasa Stadium. But the Men in Blues witnessed an embarrassing collapse from 97/0 to 147/6 with Vandersay claiming all first six wickets in one of the best ODI spells in Sri Lanka cricket history.

Sri Lanka last defeated India in an ODI game in July 2021 at the same venue and last won a bilateral series in August 1997. The Indian cricket team is waiting on their historic 100th ODI win against Sri Lanka to become the first team to achieve such a milestone and will look to claim it in the third ODI on Wednesday.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando.

More to follow...