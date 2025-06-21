Sri Lanka, Bangladesh settle for stalemate after Najmul's ton in Angelo Mathews' last Test Bangladesh looked for an improbable win late on Day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka; however, with not much time on offer, the teams settled for a stalemate in what was Angelo Mathews' last Test. Najmul Hossain Shanto starred with centuries in both innings of the match.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh settled for a draw to mark the beginning of the fourth World Test Championship cycle. The two teams produced a gripping contest at the Galle International Stadium as the hosts held on for a draw, with the visitors looking for an improbable win.

The major highlight of the match was Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored centuries in both innings, registering a couple of massive records. Shanto, who hit 148 and 125 not out in the two innings, has become the first Bangladesh captain to slam centuries in both innings of a Test. He is also the first one to do so in Sri Lanka.

He joins Bradman, Gavaskar, and Kohli, among others, as only the 16th captain in the format's history to have hit tons in both innings. Bradman achieved this feat in 1948 against India, Gavaskar did the same against the West Indies in 1978, and Kohli achieved the same milestone against Australia at Adelaide in 2014.

Najmul's hundred powered the visitors to a second innings total of 285/6 before they decided to declare, setting a tough target of 297 for the hosts with 37 overs to play. It seemed the match would easily go towards a draw before Bangladesh spinners - Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan - took early wickets to infuse hope for a result.

However, Angelo Mathews, in his final Test, laid the anchor down alongside Dinesh Chandimal to see off some threat from the bowlers. While run-scoring was not their aim, the batters aimed to play out time. There were a few more jitters along the way when Taijul got both Mathews and Chandimal.

However, with not many overs to play with and not much assistance for the bowlers, the result meant a distant reality. Kamindu Mendis and captain Dhananjaya de Silva saw off the rest of the time as the player shook their hands a little before the time went off.

Earlier, Shanto had hit a ton alongside veteran Mushfiqur Rahim after his team was in choppy waters at 45/3. The skipper hit 148, while the wicketkeeper slammed 163 to take Bangladesh to 495. In reply, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 485.