Sri Lanka announce team for T20 World Cup; Chameera, Kumara's availability subject to fitness

Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee announced the primary 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Along with the primary squad, the board also named five stand-by players - Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema,Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando. Among the 15 players named, Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara's availability, as of now, is subject to fitness.

The Squad

Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan​

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando

On Thursday, Pakistan announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Fakhar Zaman was a notable name that has been named in the reserves. Shaheen Afridi made his return to the side following a knee injury that kept him off Asia Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

“We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE. These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard," said Muhammad Wasim in a press release put out by PCB.

"We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that’s precisely what we have done. We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month,” he added.

For the seven-match T20I series against England, the selectors named the same squad that will go to Asutralia except Fakhar Zaman and Afridi.

"Meanwhile, for the seven-match T20I series against England, the selectors have named all the players who will travel for the World Cup except Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi. In their places, the selectors have named Northern’s all-rounder Aamir Jamal and Sindh’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in line with their strategy to reward high-performing cricketers," said PCB in a statement.

The board also gave clarity as to why Fakhar Zaman was rested from the England T20s.

“Fakhar Zaman has also been rested from the England T20Is so that he can recover from the knee injury he sustained when he landed awkwardly while fielding in the final.”

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the World Cup and Shadab Khan will be his deputy.

