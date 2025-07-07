Sri Lanka announce T20I squad for upcoming Bangladesh series With Sri Lanka all set to take on Bangladesh in a three-game T20I series starting from July 10, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) came forward and announced their T20I squad for the upcoming three-game series.

With the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh right around the corner, it is worth noting that both sides will follow up the ODI series by taking on each other in three T20Is as well. The games will be played on July 10, 13, and 16.

Furthermore, the matches will be held in Pallekelle, Dambulla, and Colombo, respectively. With Sri Lanka announcing the squad, it is worth noting that Charith Asalanka will be leading the side, alongside the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, and many more stars.

Taking on the side across three T20I matches, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be looking to put in their best performance in the games. It is also worth noting that Bangladesh recently announced its T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series as well.

ODI series between both sides hangs in balance

Speaking of the ongoing ODI series between both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it is interesting to note that while Sri Lanka won the first ODI, Bangladesh managed to win the second ODI.

For the third ODI, both sides will assemble at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The clash is slated to be held on July 8, and both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will look to put in their best showing in hopes of clinching the ongoing series.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (Captain), Tanzid Tamim, Parvez Emon, Naim Sheikh, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.