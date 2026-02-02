Sri Lanka announce T20 World Cup 2026 squad, Kamindu Mendis replaces Dhananjaya de Silva Dasun Shanaka will be leading Sri Lanka as they have named their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Kamindu Mendis has replaced Dhanajaya de Silva as the Lankan Lions look to boost their batting department.

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka have officially announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, as Dasun Shanaka will be leading the squad that co-hosts the tournament along with India. The squad is closely similar to the one that was picked to face England, with only a handful of changes.

Kamindu Mendis has been picked in the team; he replaces Dhananjaya de Silva, while fast bowler Pramod Madushan has also been left out. After smashing a century in the last ODI against England, Pavan Rathnayake has retained his place.

The biggest talking point is the return of Kamindu, as he did not play in the T20I series against Pakistan last month and was dropped from the squad for the ongoing series against England. However, with Dhananjaya not in form, he has to make way for Kamindu.

However, he is not in great form either, having scored just 159 runs since the start of 2025 in T20Is. However, his strike rate of 130.32 may have given him the edge for a place, coupled with Dhananjaya's low scores.

Sri Lanka's middle order looks uncertain as the likes of Charith Asalanka and Shanka have not been in great form either. They have averaged 15.15 and 23.83, respectively, with a strike rate of 143 and 122.36.

The bowling department looks sorted with seamers Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga in the squad; however, Eshan's participation in the tournament is in doubt due to his injury. The spin department features Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Asalanka and Kamindu.

Sri Lanka are placed in Group B for the tournament alongside Australia, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe. They will be playing all of their league stage matches at home.

Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga