Sri Lanka announce squad for World Cup Qualifiers, Gujarat Titans player named captain

Sri Lanka will play the World Cup Qualifiers starting from June 18 and are expected to make it to the main event in India later this year.

Published on: June 09, 2023
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. The team is heading into the tournament with a confidence boosting 2-1 win over Afghanistan in the recently concluded ODI series at home. The team will also have the services of former captain Mahela Jayawardene who will travel with the team as the consultant coach.

Dasun Shanaka who played for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will continue to lead the side even as SLC has confirmed that only limited support staff will travel with the team for the World Cup Qualifiers to Zimbabwe. However, if the team qualifies for the main event in India, the entire support staff will go with the team. "We have to send a limited support staff for the Zimbabwe trip.

But, yes, if our team qualifies for the World Cup, we will certainly try to send them," Prof. Arjuna de Silva, chairman of the SLC medical panel, was quoted as saying by The Daily Mirror. Sri Lanka are scheduled to play two warm-up matches against the Netherlands and the United States on June 13 and 15 respectively.

Sri Lanka will be starting their campaign in the World Cup Qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates on June 19 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. They are slotted in Group B alongside Scotland, UAE, Ireland and Oman. 

Sri Lanka Squad for World Cup Qualifiers: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

