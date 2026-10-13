Sri Lanka announce squad for Test series against Pakistan, new captain to take over

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka have announced a 15-member squad for their two-Test tour of Pakistan in November. Kusal Mendis has been appointed as captain after Dhananjaya de Silva stepped down from the role. Meanwhile, uncapped batter Anjala Bandara earned his first call-up to the national Test setup.

The selectors have also included Pathum Nissanka, although the opening batter's availability for the opening match will depend on his recovery to full fitness. His condition remains an important consideration as Sri Lanka prepare for the series, which is vital for the team in the context of the World Test Championship.

The two-match Test series will begin in Rawalpindi on November 9. After which, the teams will move to Lahore for the second Test, scheduled to start on November 17.

Nissanka’s fitness is key for Lanka

Nissanka's fitness is one of the immediate concerns for the touring side. While his inclusion keeps the door open for him to feature in the first Test, the selectors have made his participation dependent on his physical condition when the match approaches. In the meantime, the squad announcement does not include a reserve opener. Although Bandara, who bats at number three for Colombo CC, can be slotted at the top if needed. As things stand, A decision on Nissanka's involvement is expected to become clearer closer to the Rawalpindi fixture.

Bandara, in the meantime, could be key for the side. It is his debut call-up after scoring 2239 runs in 31 First Class matches.

On the other hand, former captain Dhananjaya de Silva also found a spot in the squad. He is an integral part of the Test side, but after relinquishing captaincy, his long-term goal wasn’t clear. Meanwhile, the spinners are expected to play a major role in the series, as they have in any Test match in Pakistan as of late. Prabhat Jayasuriya could be key for the visitors.

Sri Lanka full squad for two-Test series against Pakistan - Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dhananjaya De Silva, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayaka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga

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