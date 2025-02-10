Sri Lanka announce squad for ODI series against Australia, make one change to last team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka cricket team players.

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming two-match ODI series against Australia. The Lankan Lions have fielded almost the same squad that last toured New Zealand for an ODI series in January. Chamindu Wickramasinghe is the only player from that 17-player squad to miss out as Sri Lanka have named a strong 16-member squad.

There is not much for Sri Lanka to play for in the ODIs as they have not qualified for the Champions Trophy. However, this series holds great value as it presents them the last opportunity to fine-tune their combination ahead of the Champions Trophy.

For Sri Lanka, middle-order batter Charith Asalanka leads the team, with several other star batters in the lineup too. Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka and Nuwanidu Fernando make the batting unit.

There are a lot of spin options at Asalanka's disposal with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage and Jeffrey Vandersay present in the squad. The fast-bowling unit features Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Eshan Malinga and Mohamed Shiraz.

Australia and Sri Lanka recently locked horns in a two-match Test series, which the Aussies swept 2-0. This was their first series clean sweep of a subcontinent in Test cricket in the last 20 years. Steve Smith continued his form and slammed centuries in both the Tests.

The Aussies had won the opening Test by an innings and 242 runs, before clinching the second one with nine wickets in hand while chasing 75.

The ODI series is now set to commence from February 12 with the second clash taking place on February 14, five days out from the Champions Trophy. Both the matches will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Sri Lanka squad for ODIs against Australia:

Charith Asalanka (capt), Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Eshan Malinga, Mohamed Shiraz, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage