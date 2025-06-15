Sri Lanka announce squad for first Test against Bangladesh, four uncapped players picked Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will kick start the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with a two-match series. Sri Lanka, the hosts, have announced their squad for the first Test at Galle with four uncapped players picked in it.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday announced the squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh, starting from June 17 at Galle. The Lankan Board has picked four uncapped players in what will be stalwart Angelo Matthews' final Test.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to kick off the new World Test Championship cycle with the series beginning on Tuesday, three days ahead of the India vs England five-match series. The Lankan Lions have named an 18-member squad for the opening Test.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake and Isitha Wijesundara are the four uncapped players picked in the 18-member team that will be led by Dhananjaya De Silva. This match is the final Test for the outing of former skipper Angelo Matthews, who retires from the format at the very venue where he began his Test career in 2009.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara.

Bangladesh had earlier announced their squad for the series with Najmul Shanto continuing in the captaincy role. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has made a return, while speedster Ebadot Hossain is also back.

While the first Test will take place at Galle, the second one is scheduled to be held in Colombo from June 25 onwards. Sri Lanka finished sixth in the World Test Championship 2023-25, while Bangladesh were seventh in the nine-team table.

Bangladesh squad for Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice-Captain), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed