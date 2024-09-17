Sri Lanka announce playing XI for first Test against New Zealand, spinner returns after more than a year

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka Cricket team players.

Sri Lanka have announced their playing XI for the first Test match against New Zealand from September 18 onwards. The Lankan Lions have made two changes to the team that defeated England in the third and final Test match of the recently concluded series at the latter's home.

The hosts have called in two spinners - Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya in their team for the Galle Test of the two-match series. Ramesh is making a return after more than a year, having last played a Test match in July 2023. Jayasuriya played the first two Tests against the Three Lions but was not picked for the third one with Sri Lanka going for an all-pace attack.

The pace battery will be led by Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara, both of who played pivotal roles with the ball in Sri Lanka's 8-wicket win over England at The Oval.

Meanwhile, Oshada Fernando will have to wait for his chance in the batting order. Fernando was called into the squad after his match-winning knocks for Sri Lanka A against South Africa A in an unofficial Test match.

Meanwhile, Kamindu Mendis is set to get a promotion to No.5 after a stellar start to his Test career. Mendis has hit seven scores of over fifty in his six-match career so far. Mendis has turned out to be a savour for the Lankan Lions several times when the top-order fails to perform. Kusal Mendis, who did not perform well in the England Tests, is still in the Playing XI but is set to bat at No.7.

Notably, Sanath Jayasuriya, the interim coach of the team, had confirmed that Chandimal will move to No.3 as he won't keep the wickets. "Chandimal took up the gloves and played in the middle order for the sake of the team, but he won't be keeping in this Test, which means he will move up to number three. Whoever takes up the gloves will bat in the lower middle order," Jayasuriya told media.

Sri Lanka XI for first Test in Galle:

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.