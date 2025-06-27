Sri Lanka announce ODI Squad for Bangladesh series, Dilshan Madushanka returns Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, starting July 2. Star pacer Dilshan Madushanka made his return to the squad after an injury break.

Colombo:

Sri Lanka have announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh. Left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka will be making a return after recovering from injury. Notably, Madushanka replaced Lahiru Kumara in the squad, who is now sidelined with an injury.

All-rounder Milan Rathnayake has also made it to the squad. He has featured in five Test matches for Sri Lanka but is yet to make his debut in limited-overs cricket. However, he is currently nursing a side strain that ruled him out of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. Nevertheless, the team management expects him to be available by the time the ODI series begins on July 2.

Also making a comeback is wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama. The right-hander last represented Sri Lanka in November 2024 but was dropped following a dip in form. He replaces Nuwanidu Fernando in the squad and will be aiming to cement his place with a strong showing against Bangladesh.

Seamer Eshan Malinga retained his spot after impressing during the 2025 IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is joined by fellow quick Asitha Fernando, rounding out a pace attack that combines youth and experience.

The spin department is led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, with legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay and left-arm spinning allrounder Dunith Wellalage adding further depth. Sri Lanka's top order will be spearheaded by the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, and Nishan Madushka, who are all part of a squad that blends experience with emerging talent.

Meanwhile, the first two ODIs will take place in Colombo on July 2 and July 5, before the series concludes in Pallekele on July 8. A three-match T20I series will follow, starting July 10 in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka’s ODI Squad:

Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga