Sri Lanka announce ODI and T20I squads for New Zealand series at home

Sri Lanka have announced their T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. The two teams are scheduled to lock horns in two T20Is and three ODIs starting from November 9 with the tussle in the shortest format getting underway first.

For the two-match T20I series, Sri Lanka have retained the squad that defeated the West Indies 2-1 even as players like Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Dinesh Chandimal have also made it to the line-up. Chandimal, interestingly, hasn't played a single white-ball match for Sri Lanka since 2022 but has been impressive in the domestic arena.

As for the ODIs, Kusal Perera and Mohamed Shiraz have made a comeback to the squad. Perera has not played a single ODI in almost a year while Shiraz last featured in the format in August 2024 when he made his debut. Spin will play a huge role in the series like it did against India and the contingent includes Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage.

However, the pace attack is different for T20Is and ODIs. Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thusara are only part of the T20I squad while Dilshan Madhushanka and Shiraz have made it to the ODI team. Only Asitha Fernando is a common pace bowler in both squads. The two T20Is and the first ODI will be played in Dambulla while the last two ODIs are scheduled to be played in Pallekele.

T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (capt.), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando

ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (capt.), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz