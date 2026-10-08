Sri Lanka announce new Test captain after Dhananjaya de Silva steps down

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka Cricket Board has appointed Kusal Mendis as the new Test captain after Dhananjaya de Silva offered his resignation. The selection committee held a meeting at SLC headquarters and following which Kusal’s appointment was finalised.

Notably, the 31-year-old batter will take charge of the national team across formats in the immediate future. He will captain Sri Lanka’s white-ball teams during the upcoming series against Pakistan before beginning his Test leadership tenure against the same opposition. Meanwhile, the opening Test is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from November 9 to 13 before the teams move to Lahore for the second Test, which is set to be played from November 17 to 21.

On the other hand, Mendis has substantial experience in international cricket but is yet to captain Sri Lanka in a Test match. He has played 75 Tests, accumulating 4,836 runs at an average of 36.36. His record includes 10 centuries and 23 half-centuries. Now, even though he has not previously led the Test side, Mendis has enough leadership experience. He has captained Sri Lanka in 22 ODIs and three T20Is.

Why did Dhananjaya quit Test captaincy?

Dhananjaya was appointed as Sri Lanka Test captain in January 2024. Under his leadership, the Lankan Lions showed promise, but couldn’t match the reputation Sri Lanka had in the past. The latest drawn Test against India was definitely one of the biggest highlights of his captaincy, apart from winning the series against Bangladesh.

However, him leaving the role was a surprise for many. Explaining the reason behind it, the cricketer noted that it’s important for the next generation to take over the charge and lead the nation in red-ball cricket.

“It’s my genuine opinion that the mantle should go down to the next generation,” de Silva said in a letter addressed to Sri Lanka's selection committee.

De Silva, in the meantime, has confirmed that he remains available to represent Sri Lanka as a player. Meanwhile, Ashley de Silva, the CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, thanked Dhananjaya for his contributions in the longest format.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for the remainder of his career and thanks him for the leadership he provided to our Test team,” Ashley said.

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