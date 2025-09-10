Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for Women's World Cup, recall veteran pacer after 12 months Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup that is starting on September 30. Chamari Athapaththu has been appointed the captain of the team as they have also recalled a 39-year-old veteran pacer after 12 months.

Colombo:

Sri Lanka have recalled their 39-year-old veteran pacer Udeshika Prabodhani to their squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup. She was out of action for the last 12 months due to injury and last represented her country during the Women's T20 World Cup in October 2024 and hasn't played an ODI since August 2024. She sustained a hamstring injury and was recovering from the persistent issue over the last year and her return boosts Sri Lanka's pace attack that includes 35-year-old Achini Kulasuriya and 24-year-old Malki Madara.

Batter Imesha Dulani has also returned to the squad for the World Cup after being dropped for the home tri-series against India and South Africa earlier this year. She will likely serve as a backup batter in the World Cup. Teenagers Rashmika Sewwandi and Manudi Nanayakkara, batter Hansima Karunaratne, and spinner Inoshi Fernando were not selected for the mega event.

The Asian side has a strong batting core headed by captain Chamari Athpaththu alongside Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Piumi Wathsala and Anushka Sanjeewani. Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari are the spin bowlers that will be key for them in the World Cup.

Sri Lanka to face India in tournament opener

Sri Lanka will start their campaign against hosts India on September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Notably, they also get to play five of their league stage matches at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Moreover, the same venue is also scheduled to host Pakistan, with the team not travelling to India as per the agreement between the two cricket boards ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka's squad for Women's World Cup 2025: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Achini Kulasuriya, Piumi Badalge, Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera.