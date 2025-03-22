SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 Match 2 pitch report: How surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium can play? With game 2 of the IPL 2025 all set to begin on March 23, let us have a look at the pitch report of the upcoming clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals

The stage is set for game 2 of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. 2024’s finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. Both sides will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 23.

It is interesting to note that Sunrisers Hyderabad have a formidable side in the IPL 2025. With the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and many more big names in their squad, the side has been as a real title contender for the upcoming season of the IPL.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are being branded as the underdogs. The side let go of several big names like Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the mega auction. However, the side will be desperate to prove everyone wrong and get their first win on the board.

Notably, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad who eliminated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2024, and Royals will be seeking redemption for the same as well.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in one that is preferred by the batters. A high scoring encounter could be on the cards, and with some explosive batting attack in both teams, an exceptionally high total is also possible.

SRH Squad

Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkar, Eshan Malinga.

RR squad

Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.