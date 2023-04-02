SRH vs RR IPL 2023: Hyderabad suffer embarrassing loss as Rajasthan begin season on high note

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan beat Hyderabad in their opener

SRH vs RR IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an embarrassing loss in their season opener against the 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson's team dominated the one-way traffic at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and won the match by 72 runs. RR batters displayed brilliance and were backed by the bowlers.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals got a big score of 203 on a decent batting track as their top three showed their mettle. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson smashed the fifties. Hetmyer provided the finishing touches with his 22-run knock as Rajasthan became the first team in the tournament to get over 200 runs.

In the chase, SRH were rocked back by two wickets in the first over off Trent Boult. SRH were never let come in the game as they never picked the pace. Chahal then joined the party with his historic wicket. The downfall continued as SRH played with mere run-a-ball. Abdul Samad and Umran Malik helped SRh get something in the end overs as they scored 36 runs for the 9th wicket.

Earlier in the match,Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal etched his name in the history books as the leggie starred against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals got a great start in defence of their 203-run total. Boult provided them with early wickets and then Chahal joined the party. Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal registered himself in the history books with his wicket of Harry Brook. Chahal got his 300th wicket in T20s and became the first Indian bowler to scale the feat in the format. The Indian leggie has played 265 matches in T20s and is the 16th player to get 300 or more wickets.

Notably, this was not all from his first wicket in the match. The RR bowler has also become the leading wicket-taker Indian and the leading wicket-taker spinner in IPL history. This was Chahal's 167th scalp in the Indian cash-rich league as he surpassed compatriot and spinner Amit Mishra's 166-wicket tally. He is now the third leading wicket-taker in IPL, only behind Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga.

