SRH vs RR: Head-to-Head record ahead of IPL 2026 match 21

Hyderabad:

Game 21 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees a clash between two of the hardest-hitting sides in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals. The two sides will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 13.

While Rajasthan Royals have been in brilliant form in the ongoing season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been struggling. Under the leadership of Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals sit atop the standings with eight points in two matches. Whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in 7th place in the standings with just one win recorded so far.

Over the years, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have locked horns on various occasions. On the same note, let us have a look at the head-to-head record of the two sides ahead of their clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, head-to-head record in the IPL

It is worth noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have taken on each other across 21 matches. In those 21 games, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 12 times, whereas Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious on nine occasions so far.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

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