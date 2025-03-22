SRH vs RR head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 2 With Sunrisers Hyderabad all set to take on Rajasthan Royals in game 2 of the ongoing IPL 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head records of both teams ahead of their clash in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign by taking on Rajasthan Royals. Both sides will lock horns in game 2 of the tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 22. It is interesting to note that it was Sunrisers Hyderabad who ended Rajasthan Royals campaign in the IPL 2024.

Both teams faced off in Qualifier 2 of the tournament in the IPL 2024, and Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad emerged victorious and went on to play the final of the tournament, where they were eventually defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders.

With a revamped squad in the IPL 2025 and several new names in their arsenal, the matchup between SRH and RR promises to be a cracking encounter. Interestingly, ahead of the mega auction, Royals let go of the likes of Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and many more big names. They went on to rope in Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and several others to their bowling unit.

Where they missed out on experience, the inaugural champions have brought some big names, and will hope for a good performance from them in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Over the years, both SRH and RR have locked horns on several occasions. Both teams have faced off in 20 matches throughout the various seasons of the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the clashes 11 times, whereas Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious on 9 occasions.

SRH IPL 2025 squad: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkar, Eshan Malinga

RR IPL 2025 squad: Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma