SRH vs RCB: IPL 2023 Match 65 - Head to Head Detailed Stats to Records, Last Encounter

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will target a consolation win when they host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 65th Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match on Thursday, May 18. Sunrisers Hyderabad's hopes for playoff qualification ended with a 34-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last game on Monday. Aiden Markram-led side were restricted to just 154/9 while chasing a 189-run target against the Titans. SRH are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 12 games but they can create big upsets if they win the remaining two group-stage matches against RCB and MI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs in their last game to take a big step towards playoff qualification. RCB currently sit in the fifth position in the points table with 12 points from 12 games and a win against SRH will boost them to the fourth position, on a level with Mumbai Indians, with the latter having a negative net run rate. However, Faf du Plessis-led side will find it difficult to walk away with two points against Hyderabad who lead the head-to-head record.

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik (Impact Player)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kedar Jadhav (Impact Player)

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other on 22 occasions where SRH have recorded 12 wins while RCB have managed to win nine games so far. Hyderabad have been victorious three times in the last five encounters against Bangalore and enter this game with nothing to lose approach.

Matches Played - 22 | SRH Won - 12 | RCB Won - 9 | NR - 1

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad clearly dominate the head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. SRH have won six of seven matches played against RCB at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, including four wins in the last five games.

Matches Played - 7 | SRH Won - 6 | RCB Won - 1 | NR - 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Last Encounter

Both teams last played each other during IPL 2022 group-stage game at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium where RCB recorded a dominating 67-run win. Skipper Faf du Plessis smashed 73* off 50 and Dinesh Karthik added a quick 30* off 8 to help RCB post a total of 192/3 while batting first. Sunrisers lost both their openers on ducks as Wanindu Hasaranga took five wickets to bowl out the Kane Williamson-led team on just 125 runs in 19.2 overs.

The former SRH skipper David Warner leads the scoring chart in this fixture with 647 runs from 13 innings while RCB star Virat Kohli is closing in with 569 runs from 20 innings so far. The veteran SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and former RCB ace Yuzvendra Chahal have taken 17 wickets each to lead the bowling chart in this fixture.

